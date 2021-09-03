Creative Planning Has $1.87 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,136 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist reduced their price objective on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $213.49 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.06 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.19.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

