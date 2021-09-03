Creative Planning Sells 1,759 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,068 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,034 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $16,494,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 55.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 90,229 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 32,333 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 42.0% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,536 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 48.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Truist upped their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $154.14 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $159.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.27. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

