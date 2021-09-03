Creative Planning Sells 2,859 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 27.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. FMR LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Universal Display by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth about $1,382,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Universal Display by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

OLED stock opened at $208.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $161.01 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.92.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.