Creative Planning Sells 5,156 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Creative Planning lessened its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Nasdaq by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nasdaq by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Nasdaq by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Nasdaq by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NDAQ. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $197.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $198.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total transaction of $196,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,302. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

