Creative Planning Sells 7,387 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,387 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 284,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EIX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

EIX stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

