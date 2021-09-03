Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 1,200 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EZJ. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 880 ($11.50) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 946.89 ($12.37).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 809.52 ($10.58) on Tuesday. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.70 billion and a PE ratio of -2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 846.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,620.22.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.