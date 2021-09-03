Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.250-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $144 million-$154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.36 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America cut Cree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.50.

Cree stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. Cree has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cree will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

