Critical Analysis: Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) versus California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) and California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. California First Leasing pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Meta Financial Group pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meta Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

79.7% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Meta Financial Group and California First Leasing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Financial Group 0 0 3 1 3.25 California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.60%. Given Meta Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Risk & Volatility

Meta Financial Group has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First Leasing has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Financial Group and California First Leasing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Financial Group 25.19% 16.26% 1.82% California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meta Financial Group and California First Leasing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Financial Group $532.64 million 2.95 $104.72 million $2.43 20.28 California First Leasing $16.94 million 11.01 $7.33 million N/A N/A

Meta Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than California First Leasing.

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats California First Leasing on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services. The Commercial segment includes crestmark and AFS divisions. The Corporate Services & Other segment consists of certain shared services, treasury, retained community bank portfolio and student loan lending portfolio. The company was founded on June 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers services through its bank subsidiary, California First National Bank and leasing subsidiary, California First Leasing Corp. It operates through the CalFirst Leasing and CalFirst Bank segments. Its primary business is secured financing provided through leasing and financing capital assets, commercial loans acquired through participation in the syndicated commercial loan market, by providing non-recourse loans to third parties secured by leases and equipment, and direct commercial loans. The company was founded by Patrick E. Paddon in 1977 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

