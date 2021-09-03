Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives GBX 8,450 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Croda International from GBX 7,600 ($99.29) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Croda International to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

CRDA opened at GBX 9,262 ($121.01) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,331.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,225.07. Croda International has a 1 year low of GBX 5,770 ($75.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,358 ($122.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.92 billion and a PE ratio of 50.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 43.50 ($0.57) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Croda International’s payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

In other Croda International news, insider Keith Layden sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,610 ($112.49), for a total value of £858,847.50 ($1,122,089.76).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

