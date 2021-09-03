CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $325.00 at UBS Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Summit Insights boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $272.67 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $115.25 and a 1-year high of $289.24. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.13.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,834 shares of company stock valued at $71,949,528 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

