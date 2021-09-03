CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $74.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $67.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LAW. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

CS Disco stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $60.78.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

