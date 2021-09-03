CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s previous close.

LAW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

Shares of LAW stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

