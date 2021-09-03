CSFB Boosts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$147.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target hoisted by CSFB from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMO. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$144.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$141.61.

TSE BMO opened at C$127.81 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$75.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$132.35. The stock has a market cap of C$82.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$126.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$119.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.52%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

