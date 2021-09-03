CSFB Raises ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$47.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price objective boosted by CSFB from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$46.89.

Get ATCO alerts:

TSE ACO.X opened at C$42.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.50. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$35.68 and a 1 year high of C$46.19.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 7,400 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$42.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$318,016.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,300,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,130,287,984.79.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.