CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 502,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,696 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $16,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,709,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,278 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 216.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,167,279,000 after purchasing an additional 177,068 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in CSX by 196.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,629 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 9.6% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,192,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $982,781,000 after purchasing an additional 890,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.58 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

