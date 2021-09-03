CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 726.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,485 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 201.1% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 140.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

