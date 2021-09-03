Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires Shares of 357 HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

HQY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $66.12 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,102.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.89.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $376,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,785 shares of company stock worth $3,001,708. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

