Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ESE opened at $87.55 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $115.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

