Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Major Shareholder Sells $908,329.30 in Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 31,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $908,329.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 5,714 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $168,391.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 13,357 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $388,555.13.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 1,713 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $49,831.17.

On Monday, August 23rd, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 53,359 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,280.49.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $72,915.50.

Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

