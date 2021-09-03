Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report $6.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.37 billion and the lowest is $5.78 billion. Cummins posted sales of $5.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year sales of $24.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.23 billion to $25.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $26.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.72 billion to $26.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.68.

NYSE:CMI opened at $236.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.83 and its 200-day moving average is $250.51. Cummins has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 22,473.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

