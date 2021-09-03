Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI stock opened at $236.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.51. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.68.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

