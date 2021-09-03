Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.68.

NYSE CMI opened at $236.97 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.70 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

