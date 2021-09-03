Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.12. 32,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,925. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.70 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.68.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

