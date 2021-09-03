Curate Trading Down 11.4% Over Last Week (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Over the last week, Curate has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Curate has a market capitalization of $31.73 million and $1.29 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curate coin can now be bought for approximately $3.93 or 0.00007737 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00061592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00125113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.77 or 0.00785654 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00047164 BTC.

About Curate

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,081,636 coins. Curate’s official website is curate.style . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

