Curve DAO Token Trading Up 3.9% Over Last Week (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00004426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $956.85 million and approximately $157.18 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00061281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00124090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.36 or 0.00792362 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00046901 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

CRV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,580,975,538 coins and its circulating supply is 426,748,438 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.