Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.5% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its position in Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $153.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.79.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.