Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Shares Gap Down to $8.86

Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.86, but opened at $8.63. Cyxtera Technologies shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 9,320 shares changing hands.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 999,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.60% of Cyxtera Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

