D Keith Grossman Sells 1,296 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $63,724.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of OM opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.64. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average is $48.38.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen started coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.
About Outset Medical
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
See Also: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.