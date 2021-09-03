D Keith Grossman Sells 1,296 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $63,724.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OM opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.64. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average is $48.38.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen started coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Outset Medical by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,897,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,723,000 after purchasing an additional 476,343 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,597,000 after buying an additional 41,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 314.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in Outset Medical by 479.8% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,087 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.