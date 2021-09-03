Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 256 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 23.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 119,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 22,479 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 43,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $966,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Copart by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 867,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,384,000 after acquiring an additional 50,460 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 in the last three months. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $145.06 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.07 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.48 and its 200-day moving average is $126.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

