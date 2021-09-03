Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $277.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $194.64 and a 12 month high of $280.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.07.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

