Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,306,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after buying an additional 30,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,243,000 after buying an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after buying an additional 48,826 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life stock opened at $94.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average of $98.74. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $75.39 and a one year high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

