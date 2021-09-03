Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,967 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 90.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 1,580.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 165.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 40.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $469.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $485.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.97. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 89.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $139,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $19,214,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,381 shares of company stock worth $2,083,424. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

