Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,929 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Trust Co grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 57,414 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 81.2% during the second quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $324,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 41.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621,106 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $41,875,000 after acquiring an additional 181,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $1,600,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX opened at $71.87 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $76.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average of $68.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.