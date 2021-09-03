Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,686 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Aspen Technology worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,546,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,274,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,491,000 after purchasing an additional 203,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 113.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,984,000 after purchasing an additional 582,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 40 North Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,307,000.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $80,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,025 shares of company stock worth $2,595,921 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZPN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

AZPN opened at $130.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.26. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $162.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.