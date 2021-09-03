Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 29,453.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,055 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 9,654.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,535,000 after acquiring an additional 494,513 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 137.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,510,000 after acquiring an additional 329,536 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 45,779.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after acquiring an additional 251,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after acquiring an additional 194,314 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on URI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $353.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $329.69 and its 200 day moving average is $321.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $364.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.