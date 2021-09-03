Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WCN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $130.82 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $131.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.60 and its 200-day moving average is $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

