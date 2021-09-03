Daniel Topping Buys 2,163 Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) insider Daniel Topping purchased 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.23) per share, for a total transaction of £7,008.12 ($9,156.15).
Daniel Topping also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 30th, Daniel Topping bought 671 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £2,234.43 ($2,919.30).
Shares of BPM opened at GBX 319.80 ($4.18) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The stock has a market cap of £119.82 million and a P/E ratio of 8.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 318.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 297.59.
B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile
B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.
