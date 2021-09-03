Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCU) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCU) rose 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 9,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 46,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKDCU. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,339,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,545,000.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

