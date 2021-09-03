Datamine One Day Trading Volume Hits $16,025.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Datamine has a market cap of $469,906.71 and $16,025.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Datamine has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.14 or 0.00375801 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001439 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $616.55 or 0.01233764 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,076,213 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

