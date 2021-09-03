David Khalil Sells 5,000 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 5,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.15. 159,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Spark Networks SE has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $8.40.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Spark Networks Company Profile
Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.
