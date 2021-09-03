DecentBet (DBET) Price Up 15.2% Over Last Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, DecentBet has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a total market cap of $603,201.95 and approximately $557.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00126547 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.43 or 0.00802378 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00047477 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

