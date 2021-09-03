DEEPSPACE Hits Market Cap of $2.10 Million (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0414 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $179,458.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded down 56.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00066348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00131790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.44 or 0.00155488 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 88.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,954.62 or 0.07839473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,419.77 or 0.99949967 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.30 or 0.00819307 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,828,806 coins and its circulating supply is 50,803,685 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

