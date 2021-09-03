Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $384.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.44. The company has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.