Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 75.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE traded up $7.75 on Friday, reaching $392.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,689. The stock has a market cap of $121.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.28 and its 200 day moving average is $361.44.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

