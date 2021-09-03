DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 326,381 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,381 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 132,042 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,549,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 225,012 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 119,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

NYSE AUY opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.57. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AUY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.84.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.