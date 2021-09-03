DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.57 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,250 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,467,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,512,000 after acquiring an additional 157,638 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after purchasing an additional 406,967 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,765,000 after buying an additional 7,426,060 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,053,000 after buying an additional 1,399,705 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,941,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,557,000 after buying an additional 180,580 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. Zelman & Associates lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average is $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 108.90, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

