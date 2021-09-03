DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $5.15 Million in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,153,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of SL Green Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 165.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 24,916 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 171.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 24,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $71.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.93 and a 200 day moving average of $74.25. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

