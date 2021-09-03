DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 9,626 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,626 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

NYSE STZ opened at $212.46 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.48 and its 200-day moving average is $228.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

