Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Stock analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.56.

Shares of DNLI opened at $55.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.00 and a beta of 1.89. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $93.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.70.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 6,143 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $300,454.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,603 shares of company stock worth $9,200,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

