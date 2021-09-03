Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Shares Down 3.8%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s share price was down 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.96 and last traded at $71.21. Approximately 2,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 863,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DEN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Roth Capital cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denbury has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Get Denbury alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.88.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. Equities analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

Denbury Company Profile (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.